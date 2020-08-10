JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €80.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($62.92) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.62 ($73.73).

ETR:BMW opened at €54.90 ($61.69) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €58.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €56.70. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1-year low of €36.60 ($41.12) and a 1-year high of €77.06 ($86.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

