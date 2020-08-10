Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €98.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($110.11) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €91.00 ($102.25) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €97.29 ($109.32).

Shares of BEI stock opened at €95.74 ($107.57) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68. Beiersdorf has a one year low of €77.62 ($87.21) and a one year high of €117.25 ($131.74). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €100.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

