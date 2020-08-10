Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €85.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BEI. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. HSBC set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €97.29 ($109.32).

BEI opened at €95.74 ($107.57) on Thursday. Beiersdorf has a 52-week low of €77.62 ($87.21) and a 52-week high of €117.25 ($131.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion and a PE ratio of 30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €100.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €97.78.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

