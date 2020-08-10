Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BEI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($91.01) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($110.11) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €97.29 ($109.32).

BEI stock opened at €95.74 ($107.57) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.68. Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of €77.62 ($87.21) and a 12-month high of €117.25 ($131.74). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €100.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €97.78.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

