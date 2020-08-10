Independent Research Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €104.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €104.00 ($116.85) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($110.11) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays set a €116.00 ($130.34) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($110.11) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €97.29 ($109.32).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

ETR BEI opened at €95.74 ($107.57) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €100.35 and a 200-day moving average of €97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.68. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €77.62 ($87.21) and a 52 week high of €117.25 ($131.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.