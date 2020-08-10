Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) received a €80.00 ($89.89) price target from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €116.00 ($130.34) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €104.00 ($116.85) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €97.29 ($109.32).

Shares of BEI stock opened at €95.74 ($107.57) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €97.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of €77.62 ($87.21) and a 12 month high of €117.25 ($131.74). The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.68.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

