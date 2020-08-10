Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BEI. Independent Research set a €104.00 ($116.85) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($91.01) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($110.11) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($104.49) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €97.29 ($109.32).

Shares of ETR BEI opened at €95.74 ($107.57) on Friday. Beiersdorf has a fifty-two week low of €77.62 ($87.21) and a fifty-two week high of €117.25 ($131.74). The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €100.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €97.78.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

