Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €89.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) received a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BEI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($110.11) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €91.00 ($102.25) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($104.49) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($91.01) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €97.29 ($109.32).

ETR:BEI opened at €95.74 ($107.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €100.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €97.78. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.68. Beiersdorf has a 52-week low of €77.62 ($87.21) and a 52-week high of €117.25 ($131.74).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

