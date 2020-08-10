Deutsche Bank Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFX. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €94.86 ($106.58).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of €67.70 ($76.07) and a 1-year high of €122.10 ($137.19). The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €89.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €94.95.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.