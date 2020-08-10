Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €80.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been given a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AFX. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €94.86 ($106.58).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €89.69 and its 200 day moving average is €94.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €67.70 ($76.07) and a 52-week high of €122.10 ($137.19).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

