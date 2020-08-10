KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of KB Home in a report released on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KBH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on KB Home from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

NYSE:KBH opened at $34.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,955,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.