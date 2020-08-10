Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lear in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on LEA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.47.

Lear stock opened at $112.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lear has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lear by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,066,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,686,000 after purchasing an additional 824,450 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,245,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after acquiring an additional 692,494 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 861,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,149,000 after acquiring an additional 405,925 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth $44,130,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth $31,748,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

