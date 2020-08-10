alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €16.10 by Warburg Research

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €16.10 ($18.09) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($17.42) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. HSBC set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.49 ($16.28) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.50 ($16.29) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. alstria office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.91 ($17.87).

Shares of AOX stock opened at €13.09 ($14.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.19) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.12). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 4.24.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

