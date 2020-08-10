Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.50 by Barclays

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €8.50 ($9.55) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($12.92) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.55) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC set a €7.30 ($8.20) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.90 ($10.00) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.73 ($10.93).

Shares of B4B3 opened at €8.62 ($9.69) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.65 million and a P/E ratio of -7.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Metro has a 12 month low of €7.26 ($8.16) and a 12 month high of €13.70 ($15.39).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

