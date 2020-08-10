Warburg Research Reiterates €165.00 Price Target for Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amadeus FiRe stock opened at €105.40 ($118.43) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €108.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €109.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.89 million and a PE ratio of 23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. Amadeus FiRe has a one year low of €68.80 ($77.30) and a one year high of €162.60 ($182.70).

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

