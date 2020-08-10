Barclays Reiterates “€92.00” Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Barclays set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €88.82 ($99.80).

EPA:SAF opened at €97.72 ($109.80) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €99.74. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($103.78).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

