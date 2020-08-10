Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) a €38.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SGO. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($32.02) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €34.69 ($38.98).

Shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain stock opened at €33.34 ($37.46) on Thursday. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($47.25) and a 12-month high of €52.40 ($58.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €32.38 and its 200-day moving average is €29.48.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

