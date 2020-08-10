UBS Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €90.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HSBC set a €91.00 ($102.25) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($114.61) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €92.90 ($104.38).

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €78.46 ($88.16) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €84.40. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($99.78).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

