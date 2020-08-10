Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Lowered by Analyst

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.71). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.44. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,487,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,790,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,852,000 after acquiring an additional 951,061 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,463,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,313,000 after acquiring an additional 557,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,045,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after acquiring an additional 544,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $122,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,087,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $249,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,775. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

