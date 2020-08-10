B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.12 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $51,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,285. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 204,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

