Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Lincoln National in a research note issued on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

Lincoln National stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $62.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 2.25.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other news, Director M Leanne Lachman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $44,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.