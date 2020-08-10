Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $450.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target increased by analysts at Stephens from $433.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.05.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock opened at $417.94 on Monday. Humana has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $418.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Humana will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.