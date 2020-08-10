Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Monster Beverage Corp Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monster Beverage in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MNST. Citigroup lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $83.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 539,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,277,000 after buying an additional 60,562 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 60.0% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $727,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $330,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,201.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

