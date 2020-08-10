Brokers Offer Predictions for National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for National CineMedia in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NCMI. ValuEngine lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.95.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in National CineMedia by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 36,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in National CineMedia by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 74,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $216,261.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

