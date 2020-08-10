Brokers Offer Predictions for National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for National CineMedia in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NCMI. ValuEngine lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.95.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in National CineMedia by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 36,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in National CineMedia by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 74,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $216,261.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Earnings History and Estimates for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lincoln National Co. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share
Lincoln National Co. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share
Humana PT Raised to $450.00
Humana PT Raised to $450.00
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Monster Beverage Corp Raised by Jefferies Financial Group
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Monster Beverage Corp Raised by Jefferies Financial Group
Brokers Offer Predictions for National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Etsy Inc Boosted by Truist Securiti
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Etsy Inc Boosted by Truist Securiti


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report