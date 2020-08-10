Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Issued By Capital One Financial

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.95). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

NEX opened at $2.80 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $591.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 135.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

