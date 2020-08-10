Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Etsy in a research report issued on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

Shares of ETSY opened at $135.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.70, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $138.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 201.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $8,732,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $371,102.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,406.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,510 shares of company stock valued at $34,474,975. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

