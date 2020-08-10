Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%.

ETSY has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.36.

Etsy stock opened at $135.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 110.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $138.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Etsy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,952 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 47.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,189,000 after buying an additional 1,041,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 127,428 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Etsy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,531,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after purchasing an additional 129,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $73,311.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,311.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $9,996,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,510 shares of company stock valued at $34,474,975. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

