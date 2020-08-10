DA Davidson Comments on NeoPhotonics Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NeoPhotonics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.68.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.34.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $260,596.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $112,356.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,891 shares of company stock valued at $526,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth $93,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

