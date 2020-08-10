TD Securities Increases Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$16.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.13% from the company’s previous close.

ALS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

TSE:ALS opened at C$11.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $439.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$12.93.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

