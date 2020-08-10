Cormark Increases Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Price Target to C$15.50

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cormark from C$13.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.34% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:ALC opened at C$10.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $398.80 million and a P/E ratio of 17.19. Algoma Central has a fifty-two week low of C$7.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.96.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$85.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Algoma Central will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages seven double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

