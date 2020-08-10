Cormark Increases Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Price Target to C$15.50

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cormark from C$13.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.34% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:ALC opened at C$10.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $398.80 million and a P/E ratio of 17.19. Algoma Central has a fifty-two week low of C$7.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.96.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$85.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Algoma Central will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages seven double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DA Davidson Comments on NeoPhotonics Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
DA Davidson Comments on NeoPhotonics Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
TD Securities Increases Altius Minerals Price Target to C$16.00
TD Securities Increases Altius Minerals Price Target to C$16.00
Cormark Increases Algoma Central Price Target to C$15.50
Cormark Increases Algoma Central Price Target to C$15.50
ESCO Technologies Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
ESCO Technologies Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Repay Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Repay Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Altius Minerals PT Raised to C$12.50
Altius Minerals PT Raised to C$12.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report