ESCO Technologies (ESE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $180.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ESE opened at $90.65 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.87 and a 200-day moving average of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

