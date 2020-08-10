Repay (RPAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Repay to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Repay to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. Repay has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $27.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPAY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Repay from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

In related news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $224,953.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 260,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 54,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,225,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,909 shares of company stock worth $13,565,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

