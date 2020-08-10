Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$12.50

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of ALS opened at C$11.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.43 million and a PE ratio of 63.89. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$6.29 and a one year high of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.55.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.