Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$217.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$183.00 to C$217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark raised their target price on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday. Laurentian raised their target price on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cargojet from C$131.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$189.30.

CJT opened at C$192.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 226.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$161.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$127.82. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$67.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$195.44.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 3.2199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total transaction of C$349,885.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,037 shares in the company, valued at C$1,087,406.10.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

