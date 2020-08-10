AirBoss of America (BOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.40 per share for the quarter.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$126.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.10 million.

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$23.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.63, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$4.59 and a 12-month high of C$26.67.

In other news, Director Mary Matthews purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.01 per share, with a total value of C$84,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,981,042.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOS shares. CIBC increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$23.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

