ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) Insider Buys £14,490 in Stock

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £14,490 ($17,831.65).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ULS Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, August 4th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 16,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($12,601.53).

On Thursday, July 30th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 10,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £6,400 ($7,875.95).

On Monday, July 20th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 15,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £8,700 ($10,706.37).

On Friday, May 22nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 50,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £23,500 ($28,919.52).

On Monday, May 18th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 15,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £7,200 ($8,860.45).

On Wednesday, May 13th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 40,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($23,627.86).

ULS stock opened at GBX 62.40 ($0.77) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.37. ULS Technology PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 71.80 ($0.88). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.74.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.