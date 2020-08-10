Scotiabank Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$200.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cargojet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$189.30.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$192.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$161.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$127.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.44. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$67.87 and a 1 year high of C$195.44.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 3.2199999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total value of C$349,885.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,087,406.10.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

