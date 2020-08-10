Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$191.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$165.00 to C$191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CJT. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$183.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$189.30.
CJT stock opened at C$192.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$161.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$127.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 226.44. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$67.87 and a 52-week high of C$195.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73.
In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total value of C$349,885.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,037 shares in the company, valued at C$1,087,406.10.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
