Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$191.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$165.00 to C$191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CJT. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$183.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$189.30.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CJT stock opened at C$192.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$161.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$127.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 226.44. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$67.87 and a 52-week high of C$195.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 3.2199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total value of C$349,885.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,037 shares in the company, valued at C$1,087,406.10.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.