Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$220.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s current price.
CJT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$200.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$189.30.
Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$192.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$161.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$127.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 226.44. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$195.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82.
In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total value of C$349,885.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,087,406.10.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
