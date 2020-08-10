Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$220.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s current price.

CJT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$200.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$189.30.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$192.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$161.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$127.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 226.44. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$195.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 3.2199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total value of C$349,885.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,087,406.10.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.