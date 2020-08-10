Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Insider Acquires £5,960 in Stock

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) insider Venu Raju bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £5,960 ($7,334.48).

Shares of KLR opened at GBX 646 ($7.95) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.90 million and a P/E ratio of 21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 624.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 658.14. Keller Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 898.61 ($11.06).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keller Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 720 ($8.86).

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

