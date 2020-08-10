Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$225.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$189.30.

TSE CJT opened at C$192.47 on Friday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$195.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$161.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$127.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 3.2199999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total value of C$349,885.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,087,406.10.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Analyst Recommendations for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

