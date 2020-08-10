Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$225.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$189.30.

Get Cargojet alerts:

TSE CJT opened at C$192.47 on Friday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$195.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$161.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$127.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 3.2199999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total value of C$349,885.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,087,406.10.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.