The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:SAIN) Insider Purchases £21,200 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:SAIN) insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £21,200 ($26,089.10).

Shares of LON:SAIN opened at GBX 426 ($5.24) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 419.02. The City of London Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4.12 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 443 ($5.45).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

About The City of London Investment Trust

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DA Davidson Comments on NeoPhotonics Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
DA Davidson Comments on NeoPhotonics Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
TD Securities Increases Altius Minerals Price Target to C$16.00
TD Securities Increases Altius Minerals Price Target to C$16.00
Cormark Increases Algoma Central Price Target to C$15.50
Cormark Increases Algoma Central Price Target to C$15.50
ESCO Technologies Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
ESCO Technologies Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Repay Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Repay Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Altius Minerals PT Raised to C$12.50
Altius Minerals PT Raised to C$12.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report