The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:SAIN) Insider Purchases £21,200 in Stock

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:SAIN) insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £21,200 ($26,089.10).

Shares of LON:SAIN opened at GBX 426 ($5.24) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 419.02. The City of London Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4.12 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 443 ($5.45).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

