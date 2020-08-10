Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$205.00 at CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James set a C$120.00 price target on Cargojet and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$131.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$189.30.
Shares of CJT stock opened at C$192.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$161.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$127.82. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$67.87 and a twelve month high of C$195.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 226.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82.
In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total transaction of C$349,885.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,037 shares in the company, valued at C$1,087,406.10.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
