Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$205.00 at CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James set a C$120.00 price target on Cargojet and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$131.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$189.30.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$192.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$161.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$127.82. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$67.87 and a twelve month high of C$195.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 226.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 3.2199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total transaction of C$349,885.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,037 shares in the company, valued at C$1,087,406.10.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

