B2Gold’s (BTO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Pi Financial

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$9.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion and a PE ratio of 27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.64. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.12 and a one year high of C$9.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,990 shares in the company, valued at C$322,425. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total value of C$7,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,586,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,743,237.60. Insiders have sold 1,390,000 shares of company stock worth $10,358,250 in the last 90 days.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

