MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE) Insider Stefan Allanson Acquires 32 Shares

MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE) insider Stefan Allanson acquired 32 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 628 ($7.73) per share, for a total transaction of £200.96 ($247.30).

MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 618 ($7.61) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 665.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 746.52. The company has a market cap of $360.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 1.03. MJ Gleeson PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 6.54 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,010 ($12.43).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLE shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 765 ($9.41) to GBX 730 ($8.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MJ Gleeson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 834 ($10.26).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

