Colliers Secur. Comments on Tactile Systems Technology Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96. The company has a market cap of $721.78 million, a P/E ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 1.88. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $71.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $94,778.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,321 shares of company stock worth $430,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

