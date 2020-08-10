Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Raised to C$16.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CAS. CIBC raised their target price on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Cascades from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.90.

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$9.94 and a twelve month high of C$16.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.23.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. Analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.61, for a total value of C$408,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,142,508.17. Also, Senior Officer Luc Langevin sold 34,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total value of C$502,727.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$659,276.36. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,151 shares of company stock worth $16,452 and sold 306,263 shares worth $4,243,676.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Analyst Recommendations for Cascades (TSE:CAS)

