Consol Energy (CEIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is set to announce its Q2 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Consol Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Consol Energy stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.93. Consol Energy has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Consol Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Consol Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

