Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Owens Corning’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owens Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OC. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

OC opened at $66.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

