Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Owens Corning’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owens Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OC. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

OC opened at $66.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Earnings History and Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Consol Energy Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Consol Energy Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Owens Corning’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Owens Corning’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Raymond James Analysts Give Xebec Adsorption a C$6.00 Price Target
Raymond James Analysts Give Xebec Adsorption a C$6.00 Price Target
Profound Medical PT Set at C$43.00 by Raymond James
Profound Medical PT Set at C$43.00 by Raymond James
Profound Medical Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Canaccord Genuity
Profound Medical Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Canaccord Genuity
Danone PT Set at €64.00 by Jefferies Financial Group
Danone PT Set at €64.00 by Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report