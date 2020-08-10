Raymond James Analysts Give Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) a C$6.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

XBC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. M Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.00.

The company has a market cap of $425.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.27. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$4.69.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.81 million.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

